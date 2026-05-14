‘Rush Hour 4’ director reportedly joining Trump’s China trip

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Brett Ratner is reportedly preparing for production on Rush Hour 4 and may travel to China alongside a delegation connected to Donald Trump.

The filmmaker, known for directing the Rush Hour franchise and X-Men: The Last Stand, is said to be scouting filming locations in China for the long-rumored fourth installment of the buddy-cop action series starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, News.Az reports, citing the South China Morning Post.

Reports claim Trump is expected to travel to China for a summit with Xi Jinping amid efforts to improve relations between Washington and Beijing following trade tensions and broader geopolitical disputes.

Several major business and technology figures are also reportedly expected to join the delegation, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and other corporate leaders.

According to the report, Trump is said to be a fan of the Rush Hour franchise and allegedly encouraged Paramount Pictures to revive the series, though no official confirmation has been provided.

If produced, Rush Hour 4 would mark Ratner’s first major feature film since multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault in 2017. Ratner denied the allegations, but the controversy significantly impacted his Hollywood career.

Ratner recently directed Melania, a documentary centered on Melania Trump, which was reportedly acquired by Amazon for $40 million before receiving a mixed commercial response.

A spokesperson for Ratner did not immediately comment on the latest reports surrounding Rush Hour 4.

News.Az