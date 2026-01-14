Xpeng targets up to 600,000 vehicle sales in 2026
Photo: Reuters
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng aims to sell 550,000–600,000 vehicles in 2026, a 28–40% increase from last year’s 429,445 deliveries, according to a report by Chinese tech portal 36Kr. A company source confirmed the target.
The Volkswagen-backed automaker is also shifting toward “physical AI” applications, planning street trials of robotaxis and mass production of humanoid robots later this year, signaling a move beyond traditional car manufacturing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Xpeng’s aggressive sales target reflects its rapid growth in the EV market, following a 126% increase in deliveries from 2024 to 2025.