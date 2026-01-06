Volkswagen, Porsche recall 500,000+ vehicles in U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen and its luxury brand Porsche are recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in the United States due to software issues affecting rearview camera displays, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Volkswagen Group of America, including its Audi division, is recalling 356,649 vehicles after identifying a software error that may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying properly, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall comes just days after Porsche, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, said it would recall 173,538 vehicles in the U.S. for a similar rearview camera malfunction. The move marks one of the largest single safety recalls by Porsche Cars North America in recent years.

Rearview camera failures increase the risk of crashes, particularly while reversing. The NHTSA has issued multiple recalls across the auto industry in recent years over comparable camera-related defects.

Volkswagen said the recall affects certain 2019–2026 model-year vehicles, and dealers will update the software free of charge. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Volkswagen reported U.S. sales of nearly 380,000 vehicles in 2024, down from almost 330,000 units in 2023, highlighting the scale of the recall in one of its key markets.

