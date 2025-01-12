XRP climbs 10% as investors gain confidence

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP was trading at $2.5735 by 16:49 (21:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 1 , News.az reports citing Investhing.

The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $147.2250B, or 4.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP's market cap was $155.2807B.XRP had traded in a range of $2.3261 to $2.5936 in the previous twenty-four hours.Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.3%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.2483B or 10.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.2049 to $2.5936 in the past 7 days.At its current price, XRP is still down 21.78% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.Elsewhere in cryptocurrency tradingBitcoin was last at $94,891.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.29% on the day.Ethereum was trading at $3,310.62 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.38%.Bitcoin's market cap was last at $1,874.3223B or 56.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum's market cap totaled $398.1129B or 11.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

News.Az