XRP eyes $10: rising trendline predicted

XRP is currently trading at $2.28, reflecting a 1.55% decline and a market cap of $131.11 billion amid ongoing market volatility, News.az reports citing Coinfomania .

XRP’s current chart shows a rising trendline forming a pennant pattern, with two potential entry points for traders.The first is a rising trendline around $2.05, representing a support level if the price consolidates within the pennant structure. The second is a breakout outside the pennant pattern at $2.50, signaling a more substantial move.Despite the current price of $2.28, analysis suggests a strong bullish potential for XRP. Ali, a crypto analyst, predicts that XRP could reach as high as $10 in the coming months, with targets between $5 and $11 in the near term.This aligns with the current sentiment that XRP may soon experience an upward breakout following its consolidation period.On the technical front, two key indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), suggest that the asset may be facing downward pressure in the short term.The RSI is currently at 43.49, placing XRP in a neutral range, but it is edging closer to the oversold territory below 30. While this suggests the potential for a reversal if downward momentum slows, the RSI’s position indicates that the market is not yet signaling an imminent trend reversal.Moreover, the MACD also points to bearish momentum. The MACD line is below the signal line, with a value of -0.0057, signaling that sellers are currently in control. The negative histogram further reinforces this bearish sentiment.However, the proximity of the MACD to the zero line means that any shift in momentum could trigger a reversal, especially if the RSI begins to show signs of recovery.

News.Az