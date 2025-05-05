XRP price may reach $10: Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s revived interest in crypto trading, revealed in a CoinDesk tweet and amplified by analyst SMQKE , has reinvigorated bulls who see Wall Street flow as the key to unlocking a higher XRP price. A 2016 Morgan Stanley report already lauded Ripple’s ledger for shortening settlement periods, boosting speed, and reducing fraud; resurrecting those remarks now suggests the bank’s E*Trade arm could feature XRP once its crypto desk goes live.

Chart analyst @Xaif_Crypto flags a descending trendline that has stifled rallies since early 2025. The XRP price now presses this lid around $2.18 ; a daily close above, backed by volume, would open targets at $2.50 and $3, validating compound-growth models that place the XRP price at $10 by August 2026.

On-chain drama briefly shook confidence when a phantom 10,000-XRP “service fee” surfaced during a wallet swap, but CTO David Schwartz clarified it as an UNFUNDED_PAYMENT error: the sender lacked enough balance after XRP’s reserve requirement. The ledger’s automatic rejection underscored safety rails that matter to institutions eyeing custody risk and, by extension, to anyone projecting the next XRP price leg.

Whale Accumulation Hits an All-Time High