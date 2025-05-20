XRP price may rise to $12: Forecast

XRP/USD Weekly Chart (Bitstamp) – Source: TradingView

Flags are continuation patterns. They pop up as the market takes a breather after a strong and well-defined price trend – in this case, an uptrend.

A move above the $3 level will confirm the pattern’s bullish bias and could result in a resumption of XRP’s November-December uptrend.

The wildest side of this prediction is that flag patterns could lead to significant price surges and the size of the flag’s pole is often used as a reference to determine how high the price may go.

In this case, XRP’s weekly chart shows that the price rose by 577% from October to January. If a similar rally occurs, provided that the flag pattern is confirmed, this means that XRP could rise to at least $12 around three to six months after.

This means that XRP’s market cap would rise to nearly $850 billion. It would surpass Ethereum as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but will still be at a fairly high distance from BTC.

This price pattern has not shown up in BTC or ETH’s weekly chart. Hence, this kind of upside potential is exclusive to XRP at the moment and could result from Ripple’s latest legal victories and other tailwinds like the potential approval of a spot ETF for the token or mass adoption of its stablecoin as a result of further listings in top centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.