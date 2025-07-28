+ ↺ − 16 px

AI models are now weighing in on the future of XRP — and the projections are astronomical. While the traditional market models are forecasting the price of XRP to reach $6 in 2026, ChatGPT has valued a high estimate at $30. But as hype persists, yet another project with real-world impacts is building in the background — Remittix (RTX).

Solana, Litecoin Prices Suggest Market Transition

The overall crypto market continues to be in contradictory signals. Solana is at $181.35, down by 2.15%, with a market capitalization of $97.66 billion.

Litecoin, nonetheless, has seen an increase of 2.6%, trading at $115.38, with volumes falling over 24.4%.

This data indicates growing interest in crypto with real use versus speculation mania. As both Solana and Litecoin have leading positions within the ecosystem, projects offering real-world integration — like Remittix — are presenting greater investor attention.

Remittix Beta Wallet Launch Confirmed for Q3

Remittix (RTX) is building a cross-chain DeFi platform with the goal of solving one of the most stubborn crypto issues: frictionless, low-cost cross-border payments. The team just announced that the beta version of the Remittix wallet is coming in Q3 2025, with customers experiencing a mobile-centric experience with real-time FX conversion, reduced gas fees, and support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies.

This service allows users to send crypto directly into bank accounts — no middleman exchange required. Those frustrated by Layer 2 Ethereum alternatives' limitations or complex DeFi projects, Remittix is a user-friendly, accessible product with clear real-world use.

RTX Presale Momentum Nears $18M Soft Cap

With over 565 million tokens sold and $17 million+ raised to date, the Remittix presale is now one of the top crypto to invest in today. The token currently trades at $0.0842, and there is a 50% token bonus in effect for a limited time as the project approaches its $18M soft cap.

Remittix has also organized a $250,000 Giveaway, generating buzz in crypto communities. This early hype places RTX among the best long-term crypto investments of the year, especially for those investors looking for early stage crypto investment.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum

Wallet beta rolls out Q3 with real-time FX functionality

Facilitates direct crypto-to-bank payment across 30+ nations

Already raised $17Million+ with 50% token bonus still active

Designed for speed, convenience, and cheap cross-border money transfers

Audited by CertiK and backed by real infrastructure

While Solana and Litecoin continue to do their thing in the expanding crypto sphere, Remittix is making a break from the pack. With strong fundamentals, growing community backing, and a well-defined use case, RTX is shaping up to be one of the most promising cryptos presales available today — quietly positioned to become the next big altcoin 2025.

