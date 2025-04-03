XRP price prediction for April: Analyst explains what to expect

In a newly released chart, crypto analyst Egrag (@egragcrypto) reveals a XRP price prediction for April, News.az reports citing Trading view.

While emphasizing that current market sentiment remains in what he calls a “boredom phase,” Egrag’s technical breakdown highlights several critical levels that may define the token’s trajectory this month.

XRP Price Prediction For April

Egrag’s chart, constructed on a monthly time frame (XRP/USDT), underscores an anticipated April candle that could see a substantial price swing. The visual forecast places XRP in a position where both upper and lower bounds may be “wick-tested” before the month concludes.

According to the analyst, a potential downside wick may pull the price back into the $1.90–$1.79 region. Egrag describes this process as a short-lived “wick,” indicating that if XRP tests these lows, it may not spend significant time there.

On the other end of the spectrum, the chart suggests that a spike toward $2.80–$3.00 is also possible during April. Similar to the low-range testing, any move within this zone would likely form a wick, marking a brief probe of higher price territory. “We will also test the upper range at $2.80-$3.00, which will also be a wicking process,” the analyst states.

One of the most striking points on the chart is a potential 62–70% rally measured from the lowest point of the downside wick (around the $1.79–$1.90 area). The analyst highlights that this upside, if materialized, could be swift once certain technical thresholds are broken. “We could see an upside of 62-70% from the lowest point of the downside wick,” Egrag writes.

Several price notations on the chart (such as $2.00, $2.05, $2.17, and $2.44) hint that XRP may oscillate around the $2 handle. Egrag’s mentions the possibility of a final stop near $2 before a more explosive move: “After revisiting the $2 region one last time, we could see a significant blastoff in this cycle!”

Egrag also reiterates a theme he has mentioned in previous analyses: many market participants grew frustrated after the post-SEC-case price action failed to meet their expectations of an instant surge. The analyst attributes the current range-bound conditions to a “boredom phase” driven by waning interest and mental fatigue among traders.

He warns that only “the mentally strong” will endure this period of minimal excitement and sideways trading. For those who remain confident in the broader utility of XRP, Egrag suggests that accumulating during these doldrums might be more beneficial than attempting to time every short-term fluctuation.

“Do nothing except buy if you can, and sit on your ass. Do you really think XRP will change the world and they will give it to you on a golden plate? […] We are now in a phase where only the mentally strong will survive,” the analyst concludes.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.1465.