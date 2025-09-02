XRP price prediction In 2025; why Ripple price could hit $5 as this new altcoin could 20x in the same time

The crypto market is buzzing again with Ripple’s XRP drawing attention after flashing bullish signals.

Many traders are optimistic about the latest XRP price prediction, while others are looking at new tokens like Remittix that could deliver far greater returns. Remittix has already raised over $21 million through the sale of over 616 million tokens at $0.0987 each, showing that smart money is watching closely. Analysts argue that while XRP could see a strong move to $5, early-stage tokens like Remittix might be where the real gains are.

XRP price prediction: Eyeing the $5 level

Source: Maxi on X

XRP price is trading near $3.03, holding above the crucial $3.00–$2.85 support zone. According to Ali Martinez, the TD Sequential has flashed a buy signal, suggesting that XRP may soon be ready for a rebound. This aligns with technical setups pointing to a bull flag, a continuation pattern that historically precedes major rallies.

Analyst DefendDark noted that XRP’s current structure mirrors the November 2024 pattern when it exploded from $1.13 to $2.40. If this fractal plays out again, XRP could be on track to double, with Fibonacci projections targeting $5. However, for this bullish XRP price prediction to remain valid, the token must continue to defend the $2.85 support. A drop below this level could stall momentum, though for now, indicators lean bullish with RSI pointing upward.

Remittix gains momentum as the hidden gem

While XRP’s growth path looks promising, many experts argue that it may be Remittix (RTX) that offers the true breakout potential for 2025. The token has already raised over $21 million through the sale of 616 million tokens at $0.0987, proving investor appetite is strong. RTX is still in its high-growth phase with analysts forecasting a possible 20x return if adoption continues at this pace.

Remittix is designed as a payments-first crypto, aiming to solve cross-border settlement inefficiencies in a $190 trillion global market. With its upcoming CEX listing confirmed on BitMart and the promise of more exchange partnerships once the $22M milestone is hit, liquidity for RTX is only getting stronger.

Here is why many believe Remittix could be the dark horse of 2025:

Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies from launch

Audited by CertiK for strong security assurances

Positioned as a real-world payments altcoin, not just speculation

Over $21M raised with whales steadily joining the project

$250K giveaway creating extra buzz around its growing community

Overall, XRP price prediction models suggest a climb toward $5 is possible in 2025, with bullish setups and whale activity fueling optimism. Yet, while XRP may offer solid gains, Remittix is being called the altcoin with the real breakout potential. With its payments-first utility and rising institutional attention, RTX could be the surprise winner of the next market cycle.

