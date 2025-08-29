News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Xrp Price Prediction
Tag:
Xrp Price Prediction
XRP price prediction 2025 reveals where it could land as the best altcoins challenge its position
12 Sep 2025-15:00
XRP price prediction in September: Could Ripple reach $3 again as investors scurry to snap up Layer Brett
11 Sep 2025-18:00
Shocking XRP price prediction: Here's why XRP holders are selling up, but where is money rotating to?
10 Sep 2025-16:00
XRP price prediction: XRP to hit $8 by end of year, but this emerging ETH L2 token could 50x by October
10 Sep 2025-13:30
XRP price prediction: Ripple analysis for 2025/26 & which will hit $10 first; Remittix or XRP?
03 Sep 2025-09:45
XRP price prediction In 2025; why Ripple price could hit $5 as this new altcoin could 20x in the same time
02 Sep 2025-11:00
XRP price prediction: XRP might reach $6 soon, yet traders are loading up on this new token instead
02 Sep 2025-09:30
XRP price prediction: Ripple bulls target $5, but analysts say Remittix could leave XRP behind headed into Q4
30 Aug 2025-16:15
XRP price prediction: XRP forecast flat for remainder of 2025, while Layer Brett sets stage for parabolic breakout
29 Aug 2025-14:15
XRP price prediction: Ripple eyes $5 explosive breakout, yet Unilabs Finance stands taller with $16 million presale momentum
27 Aug 2025-09:50
Latest News
Australia urges citizens to depart Iran due to violent protests
France and Germany rush to counter Trump's Greenland threats
Soft U.S. dollar outlook persists amid Fed independence concerns
US seizing Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker
Warner Bros rejects Paramount’s $108B bid, backs Netflix deal
Euro area inflation eases in December 2025
Wild elephant attacks kill at least 6 in India
Japan names Yontama the 3rd cat stationmaster at Kishi Station
Chinese refiners seen shifting from Venezuelan to Iranian oil
Snow and ice cripple Europe, six dead in winter chaos
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31