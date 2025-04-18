XRP price prediction: Ready for $2.30?

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP trades at $2.11 after ETF momentum and bullish chart setup, News.Az reports.

Ripple’s SEC case nears final ruling, potentially unlocking IPO and ETF approval.

Ripple XRP/USD is coming back strong, trading at $2.11 after bouncing off the key trendline support at $2.04. With a 1.66% daily gain and 24-hour volume of $2.96 billion, bulls are looking to break above $2.18.

ETF Buzz and Liquidity Give XRP the Edge

According to Kaiko, XRP and Solana (SOL) are in the lead for a US spot ETF due to their deep liquidity. XRP has pulled ahead of SOL since late 2024 and now has double the market depth of Cardano (ADA).

Teucrium’s 2x XRP ETF—tracking European ETPs and swaps—launched last week and drew over $5 million on its first day, the issuer’s biggest debut ever. Kaiko thinks this puts XRP ahead in the ETF approval timeline.

But beware. Deribit’s options market is bearish for April 18 expirations, indicating investors are hedging despite the hype.

Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

The market is buzzing after Kaiko said XRP has surpassed Solana in spot liquidity on vetted exchanges. With 10 ETF applications filed—more than any other altcoin—XRP is fast becoming the next ETF approval candidate.

Teucrium’s 2x leveraged XRP ETF launched last week and drew over $5 million on debut day, the provider’s strongest product to date. Deribit’s options market is slightly bearish into April 18 but the momentum on-chain and in the ETF space is bullish.

Bitcoin, Altcoins, and Liquidity Trends

Bitcoin’s hold above $84K has calmed the market and given altcoins some room to breathe. Ethereum is up and XRP’s US spot share is back to pre-lawsuit highs. Solana’s share is down, making XRP look even stronger.

XRP Support and Resistance Levels to Watch

Technically, XRP is forming an ascending triangle—bullish—backed by momentum above the 50-EMA on the 2-hour chart.

XRP Price Chart April 17

A close above $2.18 could take XRP to $2.25 and $2.30. But if it fails to clear that resistance, it could retest $2.04 with deeper support at $1.98. Risk is balanced but sentiment is bullish on improving volume.

Immediate resistance: $2.15, $2.18, $2.25

$2.15, $2.18, $2.25 Key breakout zone: $2.246–$2.30

$2.246–$2.30 Support zones: $2.04, $1.98

Legal Drama: Ripple’s Last Hurdle to IPO

Beyond charts and liquidity, Ripple’s long-standing SEC lawsuit is coming to a head. Legal expert James Farrell says Ripple is seeking an “indicative ruling” from Judge Analisa Torres—essential for determining that private XRP sales are legal.

This is key. Without it, Ripple’s plans for a US IPO may be on hold for years. Even with a settlement, court processes could drag on into 2026 or beyond. But a ruling in Ripple’s favor would likely boost investor confidence and speed up ETF approvals.

Conclusion

XRP is riding a wave of technical momentum, ETF buzz and legal clarity. Resistance is at $2.18 and $2.25 but bullish volume and fundamentals suggest more upside if the broader crypto market cooperates.

For traders, the play is simple: wait for a close above $2.18 with strong volume. Manage risk at $2.04 and watch for any legal updates from the Ripple vs. SEC saga. A favorable ruling could be the catalyst XRP needs to finally break out.

