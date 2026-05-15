Samsung Electronics proposes unconditional talks with union; strike plan holds
Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS), opens new tab South Korean labour union said on Friday the tech company had proposed resuming talks without conditions, days after government-mediated negotiations over pay and bonus schemes collapsed.
The union said it was willing to hold talks after June 7, while maintaining plans for a strike from May 21 that could disrupt production at the world's biggest memory chipmaker, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
Samsung Electronics shared a statement confirming its offer of unconditional talks, though it did not immediately provide further comment.
Samsung's union said on Thursday it would sit down for talks if the company presented a detailed proposal addressing the union's demands by 0100 GMT on Friday.
South Korean government officials, including the prime minister and finance minister, have voiced concerns that a strike at Samsung should be avoided at all costs, warning it could pose significant risks to economic growth, exports and markets.
Shares of Samsung Electronics were trading down 2% in morning trade after the company's proposal for unconditional talks, compared with a 1.1% decline in the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11), opens new tab.
By Faig Mahmudov