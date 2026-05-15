Samsung Electronics proposes unconditional talks with union; strike plan holds

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Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS), opens new tab South Korean labour union said on Friday ​the tech company had proposed resuming talks without ‌conditions, days after government-mediated negotiations over pay and bonus schemes collapsed.

The union said it was willing ​to hold talks after June 7, ​while maintaining plans for a strike from ⁠May 21 that could disrupt production ​at the world's biggest memory chipmaker, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Samsung Electronics shared ​a statement confirming its offer of unconditional talks, though it did not immediately provide further comment.

Samsung's union ​said on Thursday it would sit ​down for talks if the company presented a detailed ‌proposal ⁠addressing the union's demands by 0100 GMT on Friday.

South Korean government officials, including the prime minister and finance minister, have voiced concerns ​that a strike ​at ⁠Samsung should be avoided at all costs, warning it could pose ​significant risks to economic growth, exports and ​markets.

Shares ⁠of Samsung Electronics were trading down 2% in morning trade after the company's proposal ⁠for unconditional ​talks, compared with a ​1.1% decline in the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11), opens new tab.

News.Az