XRP price prediction: Ripple analysis for 2025/26 & which will hit $10 first; Remittix or XRP?

Ahead of September, investors are actively hunting for projects with potential. This has caused much debate, with many investors questioning and raising the feasibility of some predictions.

One of the biggest debates is a Ripple price prediction of $10 in the coming cycle. While some investors agree, some believe that a new payments-focused altcoin, Remittix (RTX), will reach $10 faster than XRP.

Ripple price prediction: Is $10 possible by 2025/26?

Ripple (XRP) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market, sitting at number 3. Analysts believe that if regulatory clarity continues to improve in the United States, the Ripple price prediction of $7 to $10 should hold by 2026.

Remember that the U.S. approved the GENIUS ACT a few weeks ago, which will allow Ripple to roll out its stablecoin, RLUSD. If RLUSD enters the market, XRP price will be positively impacted by increasing institutional adoption and supporting the Ripple price prediction of $10.

Currently, XRP's price is trading at $2.95, after dropping from $3.2, which was sponsored by bullish news from Powell last week. Seasoned crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, believes it won't take long before $XRP is back at $3.70, from there to $5 and more.

Source: Ali_chart via X.

While a $10 Ripple price prediction is possible, it would require large inflows and wider integration with traditional finance. As a top-three coin by market cap, its size makes it harder to produce exponential growth than smaller-cap tokens.

Remittix (RTX): A leaner challenger with PayFi utility

Some have dubbed Remittix (RTX) the “Next XRP. " It has quickly carved out attention in the payments space with its PayFi model.

Remittix is building a real-world utility, facilitating direct transfers crypto-to-fiat across 30+ countries, and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. While XRP is only adopted by business owners who accept crypto, Remittix allows business owners to accept crypto, which is deposited to them as fiat. This positions RTX as a crypto solving $19 trillion real-world problems.

Remittix has a business API targeting freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs. Users can integrate and receive crypto payments from this API.

Remittix Highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

RTX is built for real-world utility, and a $10 is imminent as adoption increases.

Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project.

