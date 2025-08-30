XRP price prediction: Ripple bulls target $5, but analysts say Remittix could leave XRP behind headed into Q4

XRP price prediction: Ripple bulls target $5, but analysts say Remittix could leave XRP behind headed into Q4

Price prediction of XRP has been on top of the agenda in 2025 since Ripple is moving ahead in the world of digital payments. While a few traders have XRP attaining the $5 level, the argument has also given room for comparisons with newer entrants such as Remittix (RTX), which is currently at $0.0944 per token.

With investors pitting long-term futures of established coins against upcoming presales, the focus is now on where utility and adoption are increasing the fastest.

XRP's Current Market Position

XRP was trading at $3.11 at the time of writing, a 0.05% decline over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization was at $185.33 billion, with daily trading volume falling by 48.28% to $3.28 billion. This downturn notwithstanding, XRP bulls continue to pin their hopes that Ripple's involvement in cross-border payments offers a long-term answer.

However, slowing growth in volumes has led some to explore other low gas fee crypto projects with the potential for quicker adoption and more concrete real-world applications. It is here that comparisons with Remittix are gaining momentum.

Remittix: A growing alternative

Remittix is among the best crypto presale 2025 offers, with over $20 million raised and over 606 million RTX tokens sold to date. The platform stands out for its focus on crypto of real utility, enabling direct money sending to bank accounts across 30+ jurisdictions with real-time FX conversion.

Unlike meme-based speculative tokens, Remittix is a cross-chain DeFi initiative targeting freelancers, remitters, and global businesses.

To build momentum, Remittix has listed its first centralized exchange on BitMart, a major milestone that will boost liquidity and access for early adopters. The team also shared news that its beta wallet will launch in Q3, providing a mobile-first offering with low gas costs and fee-clear exchange rates.

Why Remittix is building momentum

Over $20Million raised with strong presale interest

Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025

Confirmed first CEX listing on BitMart

All these forces are turning RTX into a new altcoin to keep an eye out for, drawing attention of those interested in the next major crypto launch or experimenting with early stage crypto investment.

The Best Crypto Presale 2025? Remittix Is Making Its Case

With XRP Price Prediction still causing waves, the world of cryptocurrencies is proving that investors are equally eager for fresh projects that are addressing actual payment challenges in the real world.

As Ripple continues to focus on reclaiming higher valuations, Remittix is low-key building an infrastructure with the potential to overthrow names by linking crypto to traditional finance. With presale traction, wallet beta launch, and growing exchange support, RTX is evolving into one of the top-performing crypto under $1 and a possible contender for the next big altcoin of 2025.

News.Az