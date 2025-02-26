XRP price to hit $77: Analyst predicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto has provided a bullish outlook for the XRP price, predicting that the crypto could rally to as high as $77, News.Az reports citing CoinPage.

This prediction comes amid the correction in the broader crypto market, with XRP suffering a significant price decline.

Analyst predicts XRP price to hit $77

In an X post, crypto analyst Egrag Crypto predicted that the XRP price could rally to $77. The analyst’s accompanying chart showed that XRP could reach this price target between now and 2026.

This bullish price prediction came as the analyst gave an update on XRP’s monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI). According to him, a double-top pattern is approaching. He added that the RSI must hold above 65. Otherwise, the crypto may touch the 14 Simple Moving Average (SMA). However, this may not be bad, as Egrag Crypto noted that historical data suggests this often precedes a significant pump.

Egrag Crypto also revealed that the Bollinger Bands on the RSI are currently showing a wide range. He remarked that historical cycles indicate that XRP often reaches the top of the band or even exceeds it on the second attempt. In line with this, the analyst remarked that market participants are not bullish enough for what is ahead.

This bullish outlook for the XRP price comes amid the recent crypto market crash, which saw Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and even XRP drop significantly. As a result, XRP has dropped to number four on the crypto rankings by market cap.

A Potential Bounce From Current Price Levels

Egrag Crypto suggested that the XRP price could witness a bounce from its current level. In his analysis of the 4-hour chart, he noted that the crypto is witnessing three green candles after recording around seven consecutive red candles.

The crypto analyst remarked that if XRP can establish a solid foundation around the $2.07 level, it could confirm a double-bottom formation. He highlighted $2, $1.855, and $1.73 as three other potential targets that can still be considered as part of this formation.

The analyst’s chart showed that a bounce from these price levels could send the crypto back to its local highs and possibly pave the way for a rally to a new all-time high (ATH). A potential bounce for XRP will also likely depend on the Bitcoin price action.

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggested that the XRP price could still drop lower before it experiences a bounce. In an X post, he stated that the crypto is breaking out of an ascending parallel channel, targeting $1.65.

News.Az