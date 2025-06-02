XRP price will surge 50% in June: Top 4 reasons

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP remains in a technical bear market after falling 37% from its peak earlier this year. Its price is stuck at the same level where it began the year, underperforming Bitcoin, which has risen 15% in 2025, NEws.Az reports citing Crypto News.

Ripple price was trading at $2.140 on Sunday as its volume and futures open interest remained under pressure. This article highlights the top four reasons it may jump by 50% and retest the year-to-date high of $3.4 in June.

The Securities and Exchange Commission will decide on Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF by June 17. Approval would likely help boost the XRP price because of the expected inflows from Wall Street investors. JPMorgan analysts estimate the fund would attract over $8 billion in funds in the first year. However, the likely scenario is that the SEC delays the approval again, possibly until October. Polymarket traders place the odds of approval by July 31 at 21%, and by the end of the year at 83%. Crypto traders are pricing an eventual XRP price breakout in the coming weeks. The eight-hour funding rate has remained in the positive zone in the past few weeks. A positive funding rate is essential data in perpetual futures, meaning traders anticipate the price to be higher. As we wrote here, there are signs that Bitcoin will make a bullish breakout. We cited the bullish forecasts by top analysts and the fact that it is forming the handle section of the cup-and-handle pattern. This pattern points to an eventual Bitcoin surge to $143,000. A Bitcoin price breakout will likely push other cryptocurrencies, including XRP, higher. The final reason the Ripple price may break out and surge to $3.4 is its strong technicals. See below.

XRP funding rate | Source: CoinGlass

XRP technicals

The accumulation and distribution indicators point to increased accumulation. This means that XRP may now be in the accumulation phase of the Wyckoff Theory.

It will move to the markup, which has higher demand than supply.

XRP price chart | Source: crypto.news

The XRP price has remained slightly above the 200-day moving average. It has also formed a giant bullish pennant pattern, comprising a vertical line and a triangle. A pennant often leads to a strong bullish breakout.

XRP has also formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. As such, a breakout will see it retest the resistance at $3.3842, up almost 50% from the current level.

