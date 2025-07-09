XRP to hit $9.50, then $37.50 as analyst forecasts 455% surge

Recent technical signals and long-term chart patterns indicate that XRP may be entering the early stages of a powerful rally, with projections reaching as high as $9.50—and possibly even higher.

XRP is gaining serious traction once again, with analysts pointing to a looming breakout that could propel the token into a new price era, News.Az reports.

Historical Cycles Point to Parabolic Surge

XRP may be on the verge of its biggest breakout in years, according to a new forecast from prominent crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto. In his July 6 analysis, EGRAG pointed to XRP’s consistent long-term price pattern, which includes surging above the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), followed by a retest and then a blow-off rally.

Historically, XRP cycles follow a pattern of rising above the EMA, retesting it, and then surging between 455% to 2,000% to form a blow-off peak. Source: EGRAG CRYPTO via X

This cyclical structure, he noted, has been observed during two previous bull cycles. In 2017, XRP soared by over 2,000%, reaching $3.80. The 2021 cycle also saw a 455% rise, topping out at $1.96. Now, EGRAG believes the third major cycle is underway, with XRP having recently completed its EMA retest phase in April 2025.

Based on these historical moves, EGRAG laid out two potential targets. A repeat of the 2021 cycle’s conservative 455% rally would push XRP price to $9.50, while a more aggressive 2,000% surge, similar to 2017, could see XRP hitting $37.50.

“The technical structure is showing signs that a new rally phase could be imminent,” EGRAG shared on social media, adding that the bullish setup is “maturing” as expected.

Technical Patterns Align for Breakout

Beyond long-term historical comparisons, XRP’s short-term charts are also flashing bullish signals. As of July 7, the price of XRP today is hovering around $2.27, after successfully testing the upper trendline of a multi-month symmetrical triangle.

According to Parshwa Turakhiya’s report, this triangle pattern has compressed volatility since XRP’s 2024 high near $3.60. Now, as the apex narrows, XRP appears to be preparing for a decisive move. The symmetrical triangle breakout attempt is supported by rising trading volume and confirmation from momentum indicators such as the Parabolic SAR and True Strength Index (TSI).

A clean break above the $2.30–$2.34 resistance zone could validate the bullish pattern and open the door to $2.58 and eventually $3.00. XRP is currently supported by an ascending base near $2.05, and the short-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above the 50-day Simple Moving Average at $2.2175. Market Sentiment and Broader Crypto Context

Crypto analyst Crypto Michael echoed similar optimism, describing XRP’s current price action as a “healthy consolidation” following its 700% rally from $0.60 to over $2.00 in late 2024. According to him, XRP has been stabilizing above critical resistance levels for seven months, forming a strong foundation for the next leg up.

XRP price was trading at around $2.267, up 2.02% in the last 24 hours at press time. Source: XRP Liquid Index (XRPLX) via Brave New Coin

Michael emphasized that Bitcoin’s performance could serve as a major macro trigger. “If Bitcoin breaks its eight-year trendline resistance, altcoins like XRP could follow with significant upside,” he suggested.

This aligns with broader XRP crypto news, as the token continues to garner attention amid anticipation over a possible XRP ETF, ongoing XRP lawsuit updates, and renewed interest in Ripple’s global partnerships.

Realistic Expectations Amid Optimism

While the XRP prediction looks promising, analysts are also advising caution. EGRAG emphasized the importance of discipline, noting that investors should avoid getting swept up in hype and instead focus on structured trading plans.

The TradingView chart suggests XRP is consolidating within a bullish pennant pattern, indicating a strong setup for a breakout that could trigger a significant upward rally in the short term. Source: TurkiTrade on TradingView

In the meantime, investors and traders continue to wait for catalysts such as news surrounding Ripple Labs, progress in the Ripple vs SEC case, and further XRP Ledger growth. XRP has recently broken key levels of resistance, but the next break would be predicated upon continuing volume, favorable macro environments, and favorable news in the current XRP court case update today.

XRP Price Prediction in 2025 and Beyond

The market appears ready for a dramatic shift, with more and more experts agreeing on a bullish XRP price prediction for the year 2025. If the technical charts follow through as expected, then XRP can recapture its earlier highs and even set new records.

While conservative estimates place XRP price near $9.50, a more aggressive trajectory could take it beyond $30 for the first time ever. The unfolding narrative positions XRP as a critical asset to watch, not only in 2025 but also in the longer-term XRP price prediction 2030 horizon.

As always, market conditions can change rapidly, and XRP’s trajectory will depend heavily on macro trends, regulatory clarity in the ongoing Ripple SEC lawsuit, and broader crypto market sentiment.

For now, XRP holders are watching closely—optimism is building, and all eyes are on the charts.