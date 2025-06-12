Yankees look to extend road win streak against Royals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Yankees are set to face the Kansas City Royals as they aim to stretch their current three-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 19-15 record at home and a 34-34 record overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.45 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors, News.Az reports, citing Fox Sports.

New York is 20-13 on the road and 41-25 overall. The Yankees have the top team batting average in the AL at .261.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino is fourth on the Royals with 18 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jonathan India is 12 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 44 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Austin Wells is 11 for 34 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .279 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (neck), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

