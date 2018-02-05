Yandex metrika counter

Yelk bloc holds protest action against price hike in Armenia - PHOTOS

Yelk (Way Out) bloc is holding a march against price increase on February 5.

According to Armenian News - NEWS.am, the participants are moving from Charles Aznavour Square .

The opposition bloc protests against the price increase for essential goods, noting that these increases are not substantiated and they are aggravating already extremely difficult social situation.

According to the bloc's representatives, the authorities tried to stop people from participating in the march.

