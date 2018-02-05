Yandex metrika counter

Yelk bloc initiates extraordinary meeting of National Assembly to discuss price hike

March, held on Monday by Yelk (Way Out) bloc against price increase ended, news.am reports.

Speaking at the square of Charles Aznavour, MP Nikol Pashinyan said that the price increase has already reached school buffets. The rise in prices for diesel fuel provokes new rises in price, the MP noted. 

"In response the government claims that nothing terrible has happened. We consider this approach unacceptable," Pashinyan said, adding that our task is not to make Armenian economy competitive. 

He said that the bloc will submit a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly, to present a new tax code and to cancel the price increase. 

Pashinyan promised to continue fight on streets, specifying  no data.

