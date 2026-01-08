Yemen separatist leader flees amid Saudi-UAE tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen’s UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), fled Yemen after failing to attend crisis talks in Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition said. He reportedly traveled by boat and then by plane from Mogadishu to a military airport in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of UAE officers.

The move has intensified tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the main powers in the Gulf, amid disputes over the southern Yemen crisis. Zubaidi’s absence from Riyadh has complicated efforts to stabilize the region following last month’s separatist advance to the Saudi border, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UAE has called for de-escalation while stepping back from direct military involvement, and the STC said Zubaidi continues to oversee operations in southern Yemen, including the port city of Aden. The coalition did not clarify whether he remains in Abu Dhabi.

The incident highlights ongoing fractures within the coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

News.Az