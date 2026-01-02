Yemen tensions won’t alter OPEC+ oil output policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over clashes in eastern Yemen are not expected to impact OPEC+ oil production plans.

Eight OPEC+ members, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria, and Oman, are scheduled to meet on Sunday. Last year, these members increased output targets by roughly 2.9 million barrels per day from April to December, nearly 3% of global demand, but agreed in November to pause further hikes in January, February, and March, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The meeting is expected to maintain current output levels despite geopolitical concerns in the region.

