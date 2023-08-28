Yerevan and its patrons try to force Baku into peace treaty that least benefits its national interests - political scientist

It is not at all surprising that some forces began to ramp up their efforts to discredit Baku’s steps at a time when the negotiation process on a peace treaty is possibly intensifying, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist, told News.Az.

According to the political scientist, Yerevan and its Western allies, particularly France [Luxembourg, Belgium, Canada], are trying to force Baku to conclude a peace treaty that least benefits Azerbaijan’s national interests.

“A while ago, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov actually taught a good lesson in diplomacy to his Belgian counterpart, who visited Baku after Yerevan. The Azerbaijani foreign minister showed how he sees the development of the negotiation process in the future. This is just one example of the answer [of the Azerbaijani minister],” Mikhailov added.

The Russian political scientist also underscored the need to adequately respond to all insults and fabrications.

News.Az