Yerevan announces date for meeting of border delimitation commissions of Azerbaijan, Armenia
The office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia said that a meeting of commissions on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will take place on January 31, News.az reports.
On November 30, 2023, the fifth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held.