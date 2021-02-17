Yerevan resident: I want to vote for Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a poll conducted on the streets of Armenia’s capital Yerevan, one resident said he is ready to vote for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Only Aliyev”, the Yerevan resident said in response to the question “who would you vote for if the presidential election takes place in Armenia today”.

The Armenian citizen explained his choice with the current situation in his country.

“Do not see what the country’s current and former leadership has brought us. They need to be burned and thrown into the trash,” the citizen added.

News.Az