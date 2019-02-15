Yerevan transport network in extremely bad condition: Mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan transport network is in extremely bad condition, mayor Hayk Marutyan told the reporters today.

He stressed that according to the law, the mini-buses must not be exploited after 15 years.

“Next year 450 mini-buses must leave the network in the case when 900 mini-buses are serving Yerevan daily. It means half will not work,” he stressed.

Marutyan said that as of now they are trying to give an urgent solution to the issue, according to aysor.am.

He stressed that the new transport network will be ready in two years but now the municipality must understand what to do till that.

“People must work during these two years but no one wants to make investments for two years. There are different solutions and we are discussing them now. We will choose the most optimal solution to the issue,” the mayor said.

News.Az

News.Az