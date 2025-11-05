Yerevan upbeat on normalization with Türkiye – Armenian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has voiced optimism about achieving tangible progress in normalizing relations with Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“We have a very intensive dialogue with Türkiye, and I am very optimistic that we will gradually achieve tangible results,” Mirzoyan said at the international forum “Orbeli 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation” in Yerevan.

He described Armenia’s foreign policy as balanced and diversified, noting that Yerevan has established strategic partnerships and dialogue formats with the United States, Russia and China, and is working to deepen ties with the United Kingdom and a number of EU member states.

“We have repeatedly stated how much importance we attach to relations with our closest neighbors. We have excellent relations with Georgia and Iran, peace has been established with Azerbaijan, and we are working to elaborate it further,” Mirzoyan added.

The minister said Armenia has been able to maintain a balanced approach in its foreign relations, which he argued is also beneficial for neighboring countries.

News.Az