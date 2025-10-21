Yerevan welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to lift restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan on Tuesday welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision to lift restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia.

“Armenia welcomes the statement made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the removal of restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The spokesperson stressed that this step holds significant importance for the opening of regional connectivity, strengthening mutual trust, and the institutionalization of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in line with the agreements reached in Washington.

During a joint press statement with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Monday, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

“I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az