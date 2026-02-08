Young climber killed during expedition in northern Pakistan

A well-known Pakistani mountaineer was killed in a fall during an ice-climbing expedition in northern Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Daulat Shah, 31, fell while climbing an ice wall in the Hunza district of the scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, along with a foreign tourist Saturday, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Volunteers later recovered his body and took it to a government hospital.​​​​​​​

Daulat had successfully summited four 8,000-meter (26,246-foot) high peaks, including the world’s second-highest peak, K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum-II and Gasher­brum-I.

He summited Gasherbrum-I in 2025 without supplementary oxygen.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders neighboring China, is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Several mountaineers have been killed in recent years while attempting to ascend the treacherous mountains in the region.

