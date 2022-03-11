YouTube blocks Russian state-run media channels around the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

YouTube, the video hosting platform owned by Google, has moved to block access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, citing a policy that prohibits content that denies well-documented violent events, News.az reports.

"Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy", YouTube said in a statement. "In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally".

News.Az