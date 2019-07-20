Yandex metrika counter

Zakir Hasanov: Our main task, determined by the Commander-in-Chief, is high battle preparation

Service conference has been held with the participation of Deputy Ministers, Commanders of Troop kinds, Heads of General Department, Departments, and Services, as well as Commanders of unions and joint troops and other responsible officers, situating in frontline via video-connection, Ministerial press-service told APA.

