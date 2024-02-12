Zangazur Corridor is beneficial for all countries of the region - Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will make every effort to find ways for settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the signing of a peace treaty as a result, Russian political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.az.

“Throughout this period, Moscow has always supported peace. Recall that the initial agreement was signed with the participation of Moscow. Armenia must comply with these agreements. Both sides should sign a peace agreement. But Armenia, for whatever reason, started to use the influence of its Western partners, and new, various projects emerged, which, in principle, Baku does not agree with. It seems that Armenia delays the signing of the peace agreement," the political scientist stressed.

Political scientist noted that the Zangazur Corridor is beneficial for all countries of the region: “I think Armenia will “play” on this for a long time. The main problem is that the Armenians do not intend to open the Zangazur Corridor. At the same time, they do not want the Russian side to provide security. In principle, if there is no Zangazur Corridor, there will also be no peace agreement. Now, of course, if a railway is constructed from Türkiye to Nakhchivan and if Azerbaijan connects it, this will be beneficial for everyone. If Armenia takes an adequate position, it will receive the trade profit. However, the main problem for Armenia is the lack of desire to work effectively for the opening of the Zangazur Corridor".

News.Az