Zangazur corridor is of great importance for Europe-Asia trade development: Turkiye’s ex-PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur corridor must be opened, Binali Yildirim, first deputy chairman of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Turkiye’s former prime minister, said as he addressed the 9th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the Zangazur corridor is of great importance for the development of trade links between Europe and Asia.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” kicked off on Thursday in the Azerbaijani capital.

President Ilham Aliyev is attending took part and made a speech in the opening ceremony of the forum.

News.Az