Zangazur corridor to contribute to development of Turkic world – Turkey’s Cavusoglu

The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the development of the Turkic world, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member states in Istanbul on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed the need to further expand economic ties in order to strengthen the unity of Turkic speaking states.

“The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) passing through the Caspian Sea will be strengthened by the Zangazur Corridor. This corridor will contribute to the well-being of the Turkic world. To use this contribution, it is necessary to make trade among the countries of the Turkic Council easier,” he said.

News.Az