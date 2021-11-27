Zangazur corridor will contribute to region’s economic integration - Mevlut Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the economic integration of the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter on November 27.

“Turkey is handing over the chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to Turkmenistan. The ECO can play a role of bridge between Asia and Europe. The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul transport corridor is the best example of this. The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the economic integration of the region,” Cavusoglu tweeted,

News.Az

