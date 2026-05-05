Zee sues Nykaa over Instagram reels copyright dispute

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises has filed a lawsuit against Indian beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted songs in promotional Instagram reels.

The case, filed in the Delhi High Court on April 3, seeks approximately $210,000 in damages, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zee argues that its licensing agreement with Meta Platforms allows its music catalog to be used on Instagram for non-commercial purposes only.

However, the company claims Nykaa used several of its songs in reels promoting products to millions of followers, which it says constitutes commercial use and violates copyright rules.

During a recent court hearing, Nykaa’s legal team stated that the 12 links flagged by Zee had already been taken down, according to a court order.

Both companies declined to comment publicly on the dispute.

The case highlights growing tensions around music rights on platforms like Instagram, where short-form video content has become a key marketing tool for brands.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26, as the court continues to examine the legal boundaries of music use in commercial social media content.

News.Az