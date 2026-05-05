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Zee
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A legal dispute has erupted in India’s media industry as JioStar, the streaming and television venture backed by Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, has initiated legal action against rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises over alleged unauthorized broadcasting of Bollywood films.15 May 2026-13:58
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises has filed a lawsuit against Indian beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted songs in promotional Instagram reels.05 May 2026-14:35
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