Reliance-Disney’s JioStar hits rival Zee with movie copyright lawsuit

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A legal dispute has erupted in India’s media industry as JioStar, the streaming and television venture backed by Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, has initiated legal action against rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises over alleged unauthorized broadcasting of Bollywood films.

According to legal filings, JioStar claims that Zee Entertainment Enterprises aired multiple Bollywood titles without holding the required broadcast rights. The disputed content reportedly includes around a dozen films, some of them major box office hits featuring top Indian film stars, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case has been submitted to a mediation committee linked to the Delhi High Court, a forum designed to encourage early settlement before formal litigation escalates. The committee has reportedly asked Zee to respond later this month, with further legal action possible if no agreement is reached.

This dispute comes amid a broader wave of legal friction between India’s major media players. Earlier, Zee had filed a separate lawsuit against JioStar over alleged unauthorized use of music content after licensing agreements expired, highlighting escalating tensions between the two companies.

The rivalry between the two groups is unfolding in India’s $30 billion media and entertainment sector, where competition for broadcasting rights, streaming content, and advertising revenue has intensified sharply in recent years.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has argued that some of the disputed broadcasts were accidental and unintentional, while denying liability for damages sought by its rival.

Both companies are among the largest media providers in India, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers through television networks and digital platforms. The dispute underscores the growing value — and legal sensitivity — of content rights in India’s rapidly expanding entertainment industry.

News.Az