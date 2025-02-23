Zelenskiy says he is ready to step down if it brings peace to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named the conditions for his resignation from the post of president.

He announced this at a press conference, News.Az reports.

Thus, the politician declared his readiness to resign for the sake of peace in Ukraine. “Yes, if peace is for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready,” he said.

Zelensky also offered to exchange his post for Ukraine's membership in NATO. He also added that he does not intend to remain in power for decades.

