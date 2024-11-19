Zelenskiy urges Germany to back Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday it was time for Germany to support Ukraine's longer-range strike capabilities against Russia, News.az reports citing Reuters .

The U.S. administration this week approved Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles deeper inside Russia, officials said, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to lower his military's threshold for a nuclear strike."I think after statements about nuclear weapons, it is also time for Germany to support corresponding decisions," Zelenskiy said during a briefing in Kyiv with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who held an hour-long call with Putin last week, has been hesitant to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, fuelling frustration in Kyiv.Zelenskiy's remark came as a Ukrainian official source confirmed that Kyiv's military had used the U.S.-supplied system to attack an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region on Tuesday.

News.Az