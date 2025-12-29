Zelensky condemns Moscow’s 'lies' on drone attack claim

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly rejected Russian claims that Ukraine attacked Vladimir Putin's residence, describing it as a deliberate falsehood aimed at undermining progress in peace talks with Donald Trump.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at the Russian president’s Valdai residence in the Novgorod region and said Moscow would change its negotiating position as a result, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

But Zelensky hit back immediately after the claim was published, saying it was a “lie”.

Meanwhile, cracks were beginning to show in Trump’s drive to end the war in Ukraine as Zelensky revealed he had been offered just 15 years of security guarantees from the US.

Kyiv had gone into high-stakes talks in Florida on Sunday asking for 50 years of assurances to deter future Russian aggression.

“I told him that we are already at war, and it has been for almost 15 years. Therefore, I really wanted the guarantees to be longer,” Zelensky told reporters on Monday. “I told him that we would really like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, 50 years.”a

