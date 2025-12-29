Lavrov warns Ukraine after reported drone attack on Putin's residence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's foreign minister stated that Moscow's negotiating stance would shift following alleged strikes on President Putin's residence in the Novgorod region on Monday night.

However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy dismissed the claim, suggesting it was a tactic by the Kremlin to hinder progress in talks with Washington, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow's negotiating stance would shift following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's dacha in the Novgorod region.

"Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov told Interfax news agency, accusing Ukraine of launching 91 long-range drones targeting the presidential state residence, also known as Valdai, overnight on Monday.

Lavrov did not clarify whether Putin was present at the residence during the alleged attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shot back at Moscow's claims, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation".

"It is clear that yesterday we had a meeting with (US President Donald) Trump, and it is clear that for the Russians, if there is no scandal between us and America, and we are making progress, for them it is a failure," Zelenskyy stated in a conversation with journalists on Monday afternoon.

"They do not want to end this war, they are only capable of ending it through pressure on them. Well, I am sure they were looking for reasons," he added. Zelenskyy also warned that the Russian foreign minister's claim could be an overture for further strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine, including key government buildings in Kyiv. "Everyone must be vigilant now. Absolutely everyone. A strike may be launched on the capital, especially since this individual, if one can call him that, said that they would select appropriate targets, which is a threat," he said. Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian leader said that Washington's 15-year security guarantees were one of the results of his meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago the day before, as US-led negotiations continue to aim at ending Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, now nearing its four-year mark. Following Lavrov's words, Zelenskyy reiterated that "today, in principle, President Trump and his team (and) Europeans, I believe, need to get involved and work with the people who, just yesterday, said that they really want to end the war."

News.Az