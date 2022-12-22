Zelensky meets with Polish president on his way back to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Polish President Andrzej Duda while returning to Ukraine from the US, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Zelensky posted a photo of him on Telegram meeting with Duda and said, “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war."

"Also we discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023,” he added.

From the video accompanying the post, Zelensky is seen disembarking from a plane at Rzeszow airport. It is unclear what time he arrived in Poland.

News.Az