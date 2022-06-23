Zelensky says EU leaders' decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is "unique and historical"

Zelensky says EU leaders' decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is "unique and historical"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he commends the European Council's decision to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the European Union, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Quoting European Council President Charles Michel's tweet announcing the decision, Zelensky said it is “a unique and historical moment" in relations between the European Union and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted that “Ukraine will prevail. Europe will prevail.”

