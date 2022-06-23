Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky says EU leaders' decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is "unique and historical"

  • World
  • Share
Zelensky says EU leaders' decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is unique and historical

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he commends the European Council's decision to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the European Union, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Quoting European Council President Charles Michel's tweet announcing the decision, Zelensky said it is “a unique and historical moment" in relations between the European Union and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted that “Ukraine will prevail. Europe will prevail.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      