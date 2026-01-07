Zelensky says he lacks clear security pledge from allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that European allies have not provided him with solid guarantees of protection for his country in the event of a new Russian aggression.

"I am asking this very question to all our partners and I have not received a clear, unambiguous answer yet," he told reporters on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

His comments come a day after the UK and France signed a declaration of intent on deploying troops in Ukraine if a peace deal to end the war with Russia is agreed.

But full security guarantees have not been agreed. The US, which has been leading efforts to end the invasion, reportedly did not sign such a pledge at talks in Paris on Tuesday.