Zelenskyy says Australia pledges support for Ukraine’s air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Australia has pledged to assist Ukraine with air defense, following a telephone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders discussed defense cooperation and ongoing Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. The Ukrainian president stressed the urgent need for air defense systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Prime Minister promised to help, and I am very grateful for that. Missiles for air defense are needed every day, just as support for our defense is needed every day,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that he briefed Albanese on the current diplomatic situation and Ukraine’s next steps, noting that the Australian leader acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts.

Zelenskyy also expressed condolences to the Australian prime minister over the December terrorist attack in Sydney, saying that six of the victims were of Ukrainian origin.

“Our solidarity is with all the relatives and friends of the victims,” he said.

News.Az