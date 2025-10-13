Zelensky set to meet Trump in Washington this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that he will travel to Washington this week to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss air defenses and ways to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelensky said he would join a Ukrainian delegation there holding talks with U.S. politicians and companies, and he hoped to have his meeting with Trump on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He highlighted that he had two phone calls with Trump over the weekend, during which they discussed the "challenges" Ukraine faces as Russian strikes target the country's energy infrastructure, and the situation on the battlefield.

"We discussed some sensitive issues. That conversation was not enough, even though it was substantive," the Ukrainian leader said, as he hosted a visit to Kyiv by the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. He said the Ukrainian delegation which has already left for the United States included Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as well as the heads of his presidential office and of the national security council, and diplomatic representatives. When Zelensky joins them, he said he planned to have more meetings, including with U.S. military companies, senators and congressmen. "The main topics are air defence and our possibilities... to pressure Russia," he said.

News.Az