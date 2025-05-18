Zelensky to hold closed meeting with Pope Leo XIV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Pope Leo XIV will hold a closed meeting on May 18.

This will be their first official meeting, News.Az informs via Reuters.

It is noted that on May 12, the Pope already spoke with Zelensky by phone. The President of Ukraine became the first foreign leader with whom the new pontiff spoke.

Today, the Vatican hosted the enthronement ceremony of the new Pope Leo XIV. He became the first pontiff from the United States. More than 250,000 people attended the inauguration mass, as well as 150 delegations from around the world and representatives of international organizations.

During the Mass, Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine and said that "negotiations for a just peace are expected."

News.Az