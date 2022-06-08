Zelensky: "We do not see Russia’s desire to sit down at the negotiating table"

Zelensky: "We do not see Russia’s desire to sit down at the negotiating table"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian Federation has not yet shown a desire to end the war through diplomacy, News.az reports.

"How to weaken it? The whole world should do it. We weaken them very simply: we weaken their army by fighting it on our soil. We do not fight them on their territory, because we are not terrorists, we are an independent, fair, normal state with very normal people,” the President said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is “little by little pushing” the Russians back and will continue to do so.

In addition, the head of state expects a powerful sanctions policy against the Russian Federation from the world.

At the same time, he stressed that in order to stop Russia's offensive, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine.

“We want to get out of this, we want to end the war, but not at the cost of our independence,” the President assured.

